CM Thakur inaugurates blood donation camp, BJP flags off Rath Yatra

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, on the occasion of the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, inaugurated blood donation camp organised by the Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) at Zonal Hospital, Mandi. Later, while interacting with the media, the CM wished the Prime Minister on the behalf of the people of the state. Meanwhile BJP flagged off a ‘rath yatra’ from four places Shimla, Rampur, Hamirpur and Nurpur to 68 assembly constituencies of the state with an aim of showcasing the achievements of “double-engine Sarkar”.

CM Jai Ram Thakur and minister Suresh Bhardwaj from Shimla parliamentary constituency, Union minister Smriti Irani and minister Govind Singh Thakur from Rampur, state president Suresh Kashyap, former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal and cabinet minister Rajendra Garg from Hamirpur and state election co-in-charge Devendra Rana, minister Rakesh Pathania and MP from Kangra parliamentary constituency Kishan Kapoor from Nurpur flagged off the rath yatras to every assembly constituency.