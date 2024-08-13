CM Sukhvinder Sukhu bats for expanding natural farming in Himachal

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while reviewing the agriculture department’s schemes on Tuesday emphasised on the need of expanding natural farming in the state. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu (File)

Sukhu said products grown using natural farming methods would be branded and marketed under distinct trademarks to ensure better prices to the farmers associated with the sector.

He directed to evolve a comprehensive system for certification, packaging and marketing of natural farming produce and said that a special lab would also be set up in the State for soil testing and to certify the produce.

Sukhu also directed the officers to rationalise the agriculture department and assured the vacant posts in the department would also be filled to address the shortage of the staff.

“Around 70% of the population was associated with the agriculture sector and therefore, the State Government has laid a special focus on enhancing the income of the people living in the rural areas. The rural economy is the priority sector of the State Government and special initiatives have been taken in the budget 2024-25 to boost the economy,” he said.

The CM said in the future agriculture department, Jal Shakti Vibhag in collaboration with JICA and SHIVA projects would implement integrated irrigation schemes to maximise the benefits to the farmers and make these schemes viable. He said that the government would ensure adequate funds for remodelling and repair of the traditional kuhals.

He directed to set up cold stores according to the requirements and specific crop production needs in the respective district. He said that silos would be set up for the storage of wheat and maize under JICA.