Cold wave conditions are expected to prevail in Kashmir till Dec 20: MeT

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Dec 16, 2024 06:24 AM IST

The meteorological centre in Srinagar said that the night temperatures continued to remain below zero across Kashmir

Cold wave conditions are expected to continue in Kashmir valley till December 20 after which light snowfall is expected over higher reaches with the start of harsh winter period.

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel patrol in snow-covered areas along the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday. (ANI)
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel patrol in snow-covered areas along the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday. (ANI)

The meteorological centre in Srinagar said that the night temperatures continued to remain below zero across Kashmir.

It said summer capital Srinagar shivered at -3.4 degree Celsius on the interviewing night of Saturday and Sunday, some 2.2 notches below normal.

“Cold wave to continue at isolated to scattered places,” the MeT said in an update.

The coldest night was recorded in the southern hill resort of Pahalgam at -4.8 degree Celsius followed by gateway into Kashmir, Qazigund at -4 degree Celsius.

In North Kashmir, the ski resort of Gulmarg was also freezing cold at -3.8 degree Celsius followed by frontier district of Kupwara at -3.7 degree Celsius.

Earlier on December 12, some plains and hill areas received light snowfall in the Valley.

“In view of fresh snowfall, sub freezing temperature & icy conditions over roads of important passes and higher reaches, the tourists and transporters are advised to follow admin/traffic advisory,” the MeT said.

Meanwhile, the MeT updated that dry and cold weather will continue till December 20, when the sky will be covered with clouds.

“ On December 21-22, the weather will be generally cloudy with light snow over higher reaches towards late evening/night of early morning of 21& 22, “ it said.

The meteorologists have warned of a harsh winter this season with normal or above normal precipitation expected in the Chillai Kalan owing to La Nina weather phenomenon. Valley’s harshest 40-day winter period called Chillai Kalan starts on December 20.

Mercury metre

Pahalgam -4.8°C

Qazigund -4°C

Gulmarg -3.8°C

Srinagar -3.4°C

© 2024 HindustanTimes
