Collector rates hiked by up to 75% in Haryana

Haryana is all set to revise its collector rates, the third time since the 2024 assembly elections, with several areas in various districts witnessing a hike of up to 75%. The rates have been hiked in various categories—residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural. The village is at the intersection of NH-44 and the Karnal-Yamunanagar highway, where Karnal’s new bus stand is located, and the last station for the Delhi-Karnal RRTS link is also proposed. (HT Photo for representation)

The district administrations have released the proposed collector (circle) rates for 2026–27 on their official websites, inviting objections and suggestions that can be submitted till March 30. The new rates, scheduled to come into effect from April 1, 2026, aim to bridge the gap between government-notified rates and prevailing market prices.

The collector rate is the government-fixed price for registering property. As per the released predictive rates, the rate for agricultural land in Baldi village of Karnal tehsil have increased by 75% at four locations, with one witnessing a spike from ₹3 crore per acre earlier to ₹5.25 crore now.

The village is at the intersection of NH-44 and the Karnal-Yamunanagar highway, where Karnal’s new bus stand is located, and the last station for the Delhi-Karnal RRTS link is also proposed.

Collector rates at villages like Sangoha, Sheikhpura, Churni and Kailash are also likely to see a 75% hike. Apart from this, agricultural land in Kambopura on NH-44 near Madhuban witnessed a 45% hike, where the land price is proposed to increase from ₹2.94 crore per acre to ₹4.26 crore now. However, no major increase has been proposed for residential or commercial properties in the urban areas.

Similarly in Faridabad tehsil, the proposed hike in the agricultural category is also up to 75%. In Tajupur village, the rates have been revised from ₹1.3 crore per acre to ₹2.28 crore per acre, a 75% rise. The new collector rate for agricultural land in Kheri Kalan village has also been proposed to increase by 45% to ₹5.56 crore per acre.

For high-end HUDA Sector 16, the hike for commercial property up to 500 sq yards is from ₹1.21 lakh per sq yard to ₹2.12 lakh per sq yard, a 75% rise; in the residential category, the hike is at 25%.

In millennium city Gurugram, Bajghera village witnessed a sharpest rise of 75% in agricultural land with an increase in rates from ₹4.30 crore per acre to ₹7.53 crore. Rates per square metre for residential land in Sarhaul village are also hiked by 75%, witnessing an increase from ₹27,500 to ₹48,125.

A significant increase has also been recorded in Kadipur and Harsaru tehsils along the Dwarka Expressway. Plot rates for residential purposes in Sectors 104 and 115 rose from approximately ₹40,000 – ₹44,000 per sq yard to ₹66,125 – ₹70,000, a rise of 62% and 67% respectively.

In Panchkula, commercial properties in Mansa Devi Complex, Sectors 4, 6, 10, 12, 15, 16, 17 and 21 are proposed to be raised by up to 75%. In Agroha of Hisar tehsil, the proposed hike is 75%, while in Rohtak, a similar rise is likely in the area from Pump House Chowk to Jhajjar Railway and at Bharat Colony on Delhi Bypass. A 75% spike is also proposed at Kishora village of Sonepat for agricultural land and at Housing Board Colony in the commercial category.