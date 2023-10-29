College student breaks trader’s nose in Chandigarh road rage incident

Police on Saturday arrested a 20-year-old youth three days after he punched a Mohali-based businessman in the face, breaking his nose, in a road rage incident near Sector 19 on October 25. A student of a private college in Chandigarh and resident of Mohali, the youth was released on bail, said police, without revealing his name. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In the latest in the string of road rage incidents in the tricity, the assault on the victim, Jaspreet Singh, came after he confronted the youth for rash driving.

Jaspreet, who was treated for his fractured nose at GMSH, Sector 16, told the police that on October 25, he was going from Sector 32 towards Sector 8 in his Lexus car.

On the way, he stopped for the red signal at the Sector 19/27/20/30 intersection, when a Maruti car rashly cut into his lane and stopped in front of his car.

Annoyed, he stepped out and confronted the car driver, who rolled down the window, and started arguing and misbehaving with him. Having lost his cool, the car driver told him to cross the traffic light and stop ahead.

Jaspreet said he got back into his car to cross the intersection, when the youth intercepted his vehicle, forcing him to halt.

“He marched towards my car in fury. When I stepped out of my car, the turbaned youth assaulted me and punched me in the face, causing me to lose my balance. He eventually fled the spot after threatening me of dire consequences while I stood there shocked and bleeding,” the victim alleged, who managed to recall the vehicle registration number of the accused, leading to his arrest.

The victim said since he was in pain, he got late in getting his police statement recorded.

Inspector Juldan Singh, station house officer (SHO), Sector 19 police station, said the accused youth was arrested on Saturday and later released on bail.

He is facing a case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), registered at the Sector 19 police station.

