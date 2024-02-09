 Complete devp works in current fiscal: Himachal agriculture minister to dept - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Complete devp works in current fiscal: Himachal agriculture minister to dept

Complete devp works in current fiscal: Himachal agriculture minister to dept

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Feb 09, 2024 10:25 PM IST

He presided over a review meeting with departmental officials at the Public Works Rest House in Jwali assembly constituency in Kangra on Friday.

Agriculture and animal husbandry minister Chander Kumar on Friday instructed the departmental officers to complete the work of all targeted projects of the current financial year at a fast pace.

Snow-covered Himalayas mountain range, seen from Shimla on Friday. (PTI)
Snow-covered Himalayas mountain range, seen from Shimla on Friday. (PTI)

While giving instructions to the officials, the agriculture minister said the annual action plan for the year 2024-2025 should be prepared and sent to the government for approval soon so that the implementation of all development projects approved for the area during the coming financial year starts from April.

He also directed the officers to immediately send the cases demanding additional budget in addition to the sanctioned amount for the under-construction projects to the higher authorities so that a special budget can be arranged to continue the construction works.

The agriculture minister said that 80 crore will be spent on the upgrade of roads under the Prime Minister Rural Roads Project Phase 3 in Jwali assembly constituency. Apart from this, 11 crore is being spent on 10 projects of the public works department under NABARD. He said 30 crore will be spent on the construction of various departmental buildings. Whereas 9 crore is being spent this year on construction, improvement, and maintenance of roads.

