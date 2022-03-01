Computer monitor stolen from Ludhiana court complex

Despite claims of tight security at the new court complex after the last year’s bomb blast, some burglars managed to steal a computer monitor from the room of an employee (ahlmad) of chief judicial magistrate (CJM) Sumit Kakkar on Monday.

The Division Number 5 police have registered an FIR against unidentified accused and initiated investigation. The incident has revealed the chinks in police security at court complex which was enhanced on December 23, 2021, after a bomb blast that killed the conspirator and left six other injured.

The FIR has been lodged by Karan Kumar, ahlmad in the court of CJM.

In his complaint, Kumar said he had locked the room on February 25 and went home. On Monday he received a call from security guard Rajinder Kumar, informing him that the locks of the rooms were lying open, he said.

He rushed to the office and found a computer monitor was stolen. He immediately informed the police.

ASI Sukhapal Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the FIR has been registered under Section 380 of the IPC against unidentified accused. The police are scanning CCTV footages to identify the accused.

It is not the first case of burglary in the court complex. On March 6, 2021, at least 76 samples of narcotics – including opium and heroin – recovered by the police in different cases, along with ₹25,000 drug money, were stolen from malkhana at the sixth floor of district court complex. The burglars had opened the lock of room using duplicate keys and locked it again after stealing the samples.

A case was then lodged against unidentified accused at the Division Number 5 police station, but it remains unsolved.