Monday, Nov 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Confident of winning Dera Baba Nanak seat, says Punjab CM

ByHT Correspondent, Dera Baba Nanak
Nov 04, 2024 06:28 AM IST

The chief minister targeted Congress leader and former MLA Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, stating that he would soon expose all his “misdeeds”

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann while campaigning for Gurdeep Singh Randhawa, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from Dera Baba Nanak assembly constituency, has claimed that the ‘jharoo’ (AAP symbol) would sweep everyone in Dera Baba Nanak.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann. (HT File)
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann. (HT File)

“All survey reports indicate our victory. The people have decided to defeat Congress this time, as they have not done any work and only registered false cases against the locals,” Mann said on Sunday.

The chief minister targeted Congress leader and former MLA Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, stating that he would soon expose all his “misdeeds”. “These people have looted Punjab. While in power, he (Randhawa) amassed billions in assets from Gurdaspur to Amritsar. I have the files on Randhawa,” he added.

Mann said that the AAP government inherited a tangled system of 75 years and fixing it would take time. “Over 90% households are receiving zero electricity bills. We have provided government jobs to over 45,000 people and removed the requirement for an NOC for registrations. The one MLA one pension policy is saving millions of rupees monthly,” he said.

The chief minister also urged the people to support Gurdeep.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
