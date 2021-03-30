Cong slams Haryana govt over electricity deposits

The Congress on Tuesday slammed the BJP-JJP government in Haryana for asking electricity consumers of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) to deposit advance consumption deposit (ACD).

The DHBVN had recently decided that all active consumers will pay advance security amount equal to two average billing cycles in a financial year as per instructions of the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission.

Due to the pandemic, the power distribution corporation had postponed review of the ACD last fiscal.

Former Haryana minister and Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala demanded immediate withdrawal of the decision. Surjewala said that the Khattar-Chautala government is constantly trying to invent new ways of harassing the common man.

“Due to this new decision, electricity consumers are getting exorbitantly inflated bills on account of which there is a widespread resentment among power consumers,” Surjewala added.

Congress MLA from Faridabad NIT, Neeraj Sharma said that imposition of ACD will put a big financial burden on the consumers.

“The best way will be to raise a bill every month instead of a two-month billing cycle. Also, the line losses of DHBVN are lower than UHBVN and the cost of service of DHBVN was lower by 0.59 paisa as compared to UHBVN,” Sharma said.