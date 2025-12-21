Congress can’t debate, they are left issueless, says Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said the Congress had been left “issueless” and was resorting to raising slogans such as “vote chori” and “Constitution in danger” instead of engaging in meaningful debate in the assembly. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini greets people at Ladwa in Kurukshetra on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of his visit to Ladwa in Kurukshetra district, Saini targeted the Congress over the no-confidence motion moved during the ongoing winter session of the Haryana assembly. The motion was defeated by a voice vote on Friday after Congress MLAs staged a walkout.

“They brought the no-confidence motion but were not ready to listen or even stay in the House. There is a proper system under which voting takes place, but they raised the issue and then ran away. They have nothing to show for their 55-60 years of rule and therefore keep raising such slogans,” the chief minister said.

Saini was in Ladwa, his constituency, to address corner meetings, participate in Jan Samvad programmes and hear public grievances.

The chief minister visited five villages and announced development grants of ₹21 lakh each for Budha and Bapdi villages. He also held rallies in Prahladpur, Badarpur and Bani villages, where he issued directions to officials for the redressal of public complaints.

Highlighting governance reforms, the chief minister said the state government had fully digitised the property registration process to curb corruption in tehsils.

“Land purchasers can now apply online for registration and tehsildars are required to complete registrations within a stipulated time. Failure to do so will require a written explanation, failing which responsibility will be shifted to senior officers and disciplinary action initiated,” Saini said.

He added that residents of Ladwa no longer need to travel to Chandigarh to get their issues addressed, as the government’s officer on special duty (OSD) regularly holds grievance camps, while Kailash Saini hears complaints at the Kurukshetra office. “Kailash’s wife, Suman Saini, vice-chairperson of the Haryana State Child Welfare Council, also periodically visits the constituency to interact with residents,” the chief minister added.

Announcing welfare measures, the chief minister said the government would soon allot 100-square-yard residential plots to landless and needy families. Around 7,000 beneficiaries will be linked to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and provided with financial assistance for house construction.

“Under the Mukhyamantri Shehri Awas Yojana, 15,500 families have already received 30-square-yard plots, and eligible beneficiaries will soon receive an additional allotment as a second instalment,” Saini added.

The chief minister also reiterated the government’s focus on employment, stating that new recruitment drives would be announced shortly. He said 25,000 youths were given government jobs simultaneously on merit, a first in the state’s history.

Highlighting social welfare initiatives, Saini said free dialysis facilities were being provided across government hospitals, medical colleges and the health university. “Women from families with an annual income below ₹1.80 lakh are being given LPG cylinders at ₹500, with around 15 lakh women already availing the benefit,” he added.

The chief minister also said that Haryana had become the first state to implement MSP on all 24 crops, adding that ₹116 crore had been transferred directly to farmers affected by waterlogging, while ₹430 crore had been disbursed under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana for millet crop losses.