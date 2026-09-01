Congress govt ‘attacking’ financial autonomy of panchayats: Bindal

State president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajeev Bindal on Monday criticised the state government for diversion of 16th Finance Commission funds terming it an attack on the financial autonomy of panchayati raj institutions. State president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajeev Bindal on Monday criticised the state government for diversion of 16th Finance Commission funds terming it an attack on the financial autonomy of panchayati raj institutions. (File)

Addressing a press conference on Monday at the BJP office ‘Deep Kamal’ in Shimla, Bindal alleged that after the completion of Panchayati Raj elections, as the funds under the 16th Finance Commission had started reaching the elected panchayats, but officials of the Finance Department were allegedly calling meetings of panchayat pradhans and directing them to deposit 50% of the funds meant for development works with the Irrigation and Public Health (IPH) and Public Works Department (PWD).

He accused the state government of “now attempting to interfere with the financial powers of elected Panchayats”.

“This is a direct attempt to curtail the powers of Panchayati Raj institutions and elected representatives. The BJP condemns it and will not allow the rights of Panchayats to be undermined at any cost,” he said.

Bindal announced that the party would launch a month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ across the state from September 17 to October 17 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years of public service and his birthday.

As part of the campaign, he said, people would be encouraged to light a lamp at their homes on September 17 as a symbol of their commitment to service and to the vision of a developed India by 2047.

The BJP leader said blood donation camps would be organised across Himachal Pradesh on Modi’s birthday under the leadership of the party’s youth wing.

Says lottery system unacceptable

Bindal opposed the state government’s decision to restart the lottery system. He alleged that the government was seeking to generate revenue by pushing people towards gambling and warned that the BJP would oppose the move.

“The people of Himachal cannot be pushed into a pit merely to earn a few hundred crores of revenue. A system that can destroy families cannot be justified in the name of increasing government income. The people of the state and the BJP will not accept the lottery system at any cost,” Bindal said.