Congress launches ‘Haryana Mange Hisab’ campaign from CM city

Just months before the Haryana assembly elections, Congress MP Deepender Hooda started the party’s seven-day “Haryana Mange Hisab” campaign from chief minister (CM) Nayab Saini’s constituency, Karnal, on Monday. Congress MP Deepender Hooda flags off Haryana Mange Hisab campaign from Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini’s constituency, Karnal, on Monday. (Twitter)

The campaign, led by Deepender, was flagged off by the party’s state president Udai Bhan after both addressed a huge gathering at Old Vegetable Market. The 2km-long foot march passed through Karan Gate market, Valmiki Chowk, Old Bus Stand, Ambedkar Chowk and ended at Mahatma Gandhi Chowk.

On the way, he met several shopkeepers, youth and market associations with the party apprising them about the campaign. During this, suggestions were also collected in the suggestions box for the manifesto to be prepared by the Congress party.

Haryana Youth Congress chief Divyanshu Budhiraja, party’s district coordinator Tarlochan Singh, former MLA Sumita Singh, former deputy mayor Manoj Wadhwa and other party leaders were present.

As part of this campaign, Deepender highlighted the 10-year misrule of the BJP and laid out the 15-point charge sheet of the Congress. He announced that the BJP, which has led Haryana to ruins, was reduced to half in the Lok Sabha and will be wiped off in the assembly polls.

“They should answer why Haryana has the highest unemployment in the country, why the Union government of BJP calls Haryana the most unsafe state in the country and how did the evil empire of intoxication, and drugs reach from house to house? Why Haryana has the highest inflation in the country in Haryana, and why the government portal and IDs have become the genesis of corruption,” he said.

The Congress MP said, “In the charge sheet, the question has been asked why more than 50 big scams worth thousands of crores happened in the BJP’s 10 years. Why the 10 years of the BJP became the nemesis of the farmers. The Congress also asked why the BJP ignored Dalits and backward classes and why permanent jobs were destroyed through Agneepath and Kaushal Nigam. Why lathis and bullets were rained on every class?”

Deepender said the home minister of the country is coming to Haryana on Tuesday, and the state is seeking answers on why it has the highest crime rate in the country.

“Traders are getting ransom calls daily in the entire state, including Karnal and Panipat. Millions of crores of extortion are being sought from them. People are being intimidated by firing open bullets in Karnal,” he added.