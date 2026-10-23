Congress leaders join AAP in Chandigarh ahead of municipal elections

Former women’s Congress president Deepa Ashdhir Dubey, along with office-bearers from women’s Congress, youth Congress and block-level organisations joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday. Congress president HS Lucky clarified that Deepa Dubey and her son, Sahil Dubey, had already been expelled from the Congress party for six years during the Lok Sabha elections. (HT File)

Ahead of the upcoming municipal corporation elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Chandigarh, welcomed several leaders and office-bearers associated with the Congress into its ranks. Jarnail Singh, AAP Chandigarh in-charge, formally inducted the new members and welcomed them to the party. Party leaders said the new members would contribute their experience and local connections to strengthen the organisation in Chandigarh.

Among the leaders who AAP, include former women’s Congress president Deepa Ashdhir Dubey, state secretary Sahil Dubey, youth congress general secretary Madhavi Dubey, Ward 13 block president Umesh Sethi, Ward 13 women’s Congress block president Anju Sethi, and Ward 12 vice-president Guru Lal. In addition, Tarsem Mittal from Ward 10 facilitated the joining of Mohammad Vishal, Bhima and Manjeet Malik into the party.

Were already expelled: Cong president

HS Lucky, president of the Chandigarh Pradesh Congress Committee, strongly reacted to the Aam Aadmi Party’s claims regarding Deepa Dubey and her family members leaving Congress and joining AAP. He said that AAP should present the correct facts before the public and refrain from making misleading claims for political gain.

Lucky clarified that Deepa Dubey and her son, Sahil Dubey, had already been expelled from the Congress party for six years during the Lok Sabha elections. He said that despite their efforts to return to the party, Congress had not readmitted either of them. Under these circumstances, portraying them as leaders who have now left Congress to join AAP amounts to presenting the facts in a misleading manner.