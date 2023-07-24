Modi government may target me for raising public issues: Surjewala

Congress general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday lashed out at the Union government, claiming that he might be the next target of the government and lose the membership of the Upper House as he is raising public issues. Congress general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday lashed out at the Union government, claiming that he might be the next target of the government and lose the membership of the Upper House as he is raising public issues. (HT File Photo)

Addressing a ‘Hunkar rally’ in Jind, Surjewala said, “For questioning against a fugitive businessman, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha.”

He said crops in over 4.45 lakh acres have been destroyed and “chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala are just enjoying the power by carrying out an eyewash aerial survey”.

“Open game of corruption is being played in Haryana and we will order a probe into all scams, if voted to power,” he added.

However, a high-voltage drama prevailed after a man identified as Sajjan Singh claiming himself as a Congress worker snatched mic wires when Surjewala started his address. The man came forward from the crowd and raised slogans against the Congress leader accusing him of weakening the Congress in the state.