AAP deceived people in the name of ‘badlaav’: Congress at Rakhar Puneya Fair

Punjab state Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring slammed the Aam Aadami Party (AAP) government in Punjab and said the people got deceived in the name of ‘badlaav’. He said that the people, who were hoodwinked by misleading promises and false guarantees voted to see the ‘change’, but they had no clue that it would only turn into a disaster. PPCC president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring (L) and Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa during a rally at Baba Bakala . (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

“The current situation of the state is really worrisome. Be it the law & order situation, illegal mining, drug menace, education and health infrastructure, gang culture or other illegal activities, the state has witnessed the worst after the black days of terrorism and partition,” he said.

Warring said that the ‘misdeeds’ and ‘misrule’ of the government in power had exposed the anti-people face of the AAP leadership. He said within one-and-half years, people had realised that they had been cheated, and they would teach a lesson to the AAP party leaders.

Slamming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for its unconstitutional anti-people decisions, leader of opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa, said, it was taking arbitrary decisions. He said Congress would continue to raise the voice for the prosperity of the state and the welfare of its people.