Congress resorting to politics of appeasement: Tandon

BJP’s Chandigarh candidate Sanjay Tandon on Friday alleged that the Congress was completely frustrated and thus resorting to the politics of appeasement. BJP Chandigarh candidate Sanjay Tandon with party’s Uttarakhand chief and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt at an event on Friday. (HT Photo)

Tandon was speaking during an event organised by the BJP Uttarakhand cell in Sector 43. Uttarakhand BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt was also present at the event.

Tandon claimed the Congress was continuously facing defeat after defeat due to the development being done in the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Frustrated with this, Congress now wants to play the dangerous game of moving forward through appeasement politics. Congress has made it clear in its manifesto that if its government is formed, its claws will fall on the hard-earned money of the countrymen in the guise of inheritance tax, as it has done previously,” he alleged.

Addressing the gathering, Bhatt said under the leadership of PM Modi, new dimensions of development had been established in Uttarakhand, due to which the state was moving on the path of exponential growth. “Road connectivity from main roads to villages in the state has also been strengthened. Along with this, mobile connectivity has improved and the focus on skill development has helped provide employment to the youth,” he added.

BJP Uttarakhand cell coordinator Bhupendra Sharma also called for making people aware about the development works in Chandigarh.

At a reception organised by Tera Hi Tera Trust, Tandon interacted with patients facilitated by the trust in eye treatment and inquired about their well-being.

Tandon said, “Serving society is the highest of noble deeds. I commend the trust for arranging high-quality eye treatments for free. The trust has been doing Yeoman’s service for society. I remember that when Covid-19 struck, the trust was one of the first to convert its eye centre into a Covid centre.”