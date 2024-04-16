Congress should clarify where Centre’s disaster aid was spent: Kangana

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, who is Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Lok Sabha nominee from Mandi, on Monday questioned chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government regarding the “disaster relief the state government received from the Centre”. BJP candidate from Mandi Kangana Ranaut meets the Dalai Lama at Dharamshala on Monday (HT Photo)

“Congress leaders owe an explanation to the public about where they spent the disaster relief money they received from the Centre. Whatever bit I could do as a citizen, I did from the start. The BJP would register a big victory in the Lok Sabha elections and all the assembly by-elections,” she said.

“I have had a chance be there in the holy land of Kangra. I was fortunate to seek blessings of the Tibetan Spiritual leader the Dalai Lama. My two brothers, Sudhir Sharma and Rajeev Bharadwaj, are present in public meetings so that I can meet the people of Kangra,” she added.

Kangana had visited the Dalai Lama at his residence in Dharamshala.

“I am a daughter of Himachal and I am am proud of it,” she said while addressing a public gathering in Tang Narwana . She said that she would contribute her best towards the nation’s progress.

“Those who asked me questions, tell me where the state government spent thousands of crores in financial assistance received from the Centre,” she said.

While campaigning for Kangra Lok Sabha candidate Rajeev Bharadwaj and assembly by-election candidate Sudhir Sharma in Dharamshala, she highlighted the schemes of Centre government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“What vision do the Congress have for this country. The Lok Sabha elections is not an ordinary one, this election is a battle between religion and unrighteousness. I am confident that the people of the state will vote for the BJP and give a strong answer to those who boast of defeating Hindus,” she said.

“It is ironic that on the one hand, few people are crossing their limits and inflicting insults on women, while on the other hand, PM Modi is providing houses and toilets to the women and empowering them by giving them drones,” Kangana.

The Opposition parties are working to divide the society based on religion and caste and PM Modi is making developmental plans for every section of the society and implementing them on the ground, without discriminating based on caste or creed, she further added.

Congress pick from Mandi Vikramaditya Singh at Bhimakali Temple at Rampur in Shimla. (HT Photo)

Devp will be my poll plank: Vikramaditya

Public works department minister Vikramaditya Singh, who is the Congress pick from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, embarked on a journey through Rampur. On Monday morning, Singh commenced the tour by seeking the blessings of his clan goddess Mata Bhimankali in Sarahan.

Performing puja at the revered temple of Mata Bhimankali, Vikramaditya expressed aspirations for happiness and peace in the region, invoking the blessings of the mother Goddess upon the people. Speaking to journalists, he emphasised the importance of seeking blessings as he officially entered the election arena.

Singh highlighted the development issues as the focal point of his campaign, affirming his commitment to addressing the needs of the 17 assembly constituencies within the Mandi parliamentary constituency. He pledged to traverse all areas and engage in extensive campaigning starting from Monday.

Acknowledging the support of his party workers, Singh outlined plans to collaborate in organising upcoming programmes and campaign efforts.