Congress should reconsider decision to appoint Tytler: Punjab deputy CM

Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Sunday said that the Congress high command should reconsider its decision to appoint Jagdish Tytler as one of the 37 permanent invitees to the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee if it led to the hurting of sentiments of Punjabis and Sikh community in particular.

Randhawa said so during his visit to Guru Nanak Bhawan along with cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Raj Kumar Verka where he attended a programme.

Randhawa was again vocal against the central government’s move to increase the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF).

“The drones carrying weapons and drugs are crossing the fencing of BSF, which reflects the failure of security forces. We strongly oppose the move of surrounding any village and raiding any house within the 50km radius. We are the third line of defence and had proved it during the time of Indo-Pak wars. We are nationalists, but the government at the Centre is trying to project us as hardened criminals. This is not expectable,” said Randhawa.

He said they have received a reply from the home ministry that after Diwali, a delegation will be invited to express their concern over the move of increasing the jurisdiction of BSF.

He added that the issue will be tabled during the special session to be convened on November 8.

On Congress leader Sunil Jakhar’s statement of not observing the death anniversary of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, Randhawa said that she was an icon and the party had huge respect for the Nehru-Gandhi family and sacrifices they had made for the country.