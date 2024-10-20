Congress to go solo in Punjab bypolls

The Congress will not form any alliance and fight alone the upcoming byelections, to be held in four assembly constituencies in Punjab, Alok Sharma, All India Congress Committee (AICC)’s national spokesperson, said on Saturday. Byelections to four assembly constituencies in Punjab is scheduled for November 13. (HT File)

The AICC secretary said that the Punjab Congress leadership was opposed to any alliance with other political parties before the Lok Sabha elections and its stand remains the same.

“We will fight the elections alone and win all four seats,” Sharma claimed, adding that the candidates for the byelections would be finalised soon.

“After scrutinising the list of aspirants, we will send the names to the high command for clearance,” he added.

Sharma said that the Punjab government had failed in every aspect and created an atmosphere of uncertainty, mistrust, fear and dejection. Suspecting a deep-rooted conspiracy behind the present scenario in paddy procurement centres across the state, Sharma demanded a high-level probe as to why farmers’ produce was ‘rotting’ in the mandis.

