Congress will be wiped out: Haryana CM Saini

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Monday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win all the seats in the state. “Congress is going to be wiped out from Haryana as it is going to lose on all seats,” said Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. (HT File)

Saini was speaking to media persons after attending a review meeting, in wake of the parliamentary elections, at the party’s office “Panchkamal” in Panchkula.

Saini added, “Congress is continuously shrinking and will not be visible in 2029 elections.”

While alleging the opposition, the CM said, “Rahul Gandhi never respected the Constitution and he considers himself above it.”

“The double-engine government in Haryana has given several benefits to the people of the state. We are giving MSP on 14 crops, people are getting pensions sitting at home. People are getting free treatment sitting at home...Several other benefits are also being given to the people...” he added.

Confident of his party’s win in the elections, Saini said, “BJP is winning all 10 seats and Modi ji will become Prime Minister for third time.”