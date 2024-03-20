Control room set up to keep vigil on black money in Haryana

As per the mandate of the Election Commission of India, the directorate of investigation of the income tax department on Tuesday set up a control room in Haryana, with a toll-free number and a Whatsapp number, for curbing the use of black money in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. People are encouraged to call this number and furnish specific information relating to cash or other valuables suspected to be used for unduly influencing the election process. The identity of the caller will be kept confidential. (HT File)

A control room, with a toll-free number (1800-180-2143) and Whatsapp number (9625699297) will be operational round the clock at the Income Tax Office, Chandigarh, for receiving information/complaints for the state of Haryana. People are encouraged to call this number and furnish specific information relating to cash or other valuables suspected to be used for unduly influencing the election process. The identity of the caller will be kept confidential.

“Over 175 officers have been deployed in Haryana to act on the complaints relating to a particular district. Based on the authenticity of information and after due enquiry, appropriate action for seizing the cash will be taken in appropriate cases as per law”, the director of income tax said.

The department further said that an Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) is functional at the Chandigarh airport and a strict vigil is being kept on the cash movement by air. A close watch is being kept on commercial/chartered flights at various other functional airstrips in the state. Similarly, the movement of cash through railways is also being monitored.

Information relating to cash withdrawals from bank accounts, exceeding a certain limit, is being received and processed for identifying suspect transactions.

“The directorate will also examine the affidavits of the candidates declaring their assets and liabilities and if any suppression of information relating thereto is noticed, the same will be reported to the Election Commission in due course. Similarly, if any incriminating information relating to the election expenses by candidates is gathered, the same will also be reported to the Election Commission”, the director of income tax added.