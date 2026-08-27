Cop attacked with screwdriver in Panchkula; 32-year-old arrested

A man has been arrested for allegedly attacking a police sub-inspector (SI) with a screwdriver during a checking operation at Rehri Market in Sector 15, Panchkula, on Tuesday. According to the FIR registered at Sector 14 police station, SI Ajay Kumar was on patrol duty with a team when they noticed a motorcycle parked near a shop at around 8 pm. The police team questioned people in the vicinity about the motorcycle, but no one could provide satisfactory information about its ownership. A court sent him to judicial custody on Wednesday. (HT File)

The FIR mentioned that a young man subsequently approached the police team and claimed that the motorcycle belonged to him. When the officers asked him to produce its documents, he allegedly became aggressive, fetched a screwdriver from a nearby shop and attempted to strike the officer in the abdomen. The SI stepped back to protect himself, following which the accused allegedly attacked him again, causing injuries to his right wrist and near the shoulder, police said.

The accused then grabbed the officer by his collar, pushed him to the ground and tore his uniform, officials said, adding that other police personnel overpowered him. The accused has been identified as Vishal Kumar (32), a resident of Mauli Jagran. He works as a motor mechanic in Panchkula, officials said.

A court sent him to judicial custody on Wednesday. Sections 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant), 324(2) (mischief causing damage to property) and 351(3) (aggravated criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been invoked against him.