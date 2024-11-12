Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Cops nab 5 snatchers, recovers 6 stolen mobile phones

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Nov 13, 2024 05:48 AM IST

The police said it was found during investigation that two of the accused had previously been booked in past cases

Mohali police have arrested five snatchers and recovered six stolen mobile phones and a scooter, used to commit the crime, from their possession.

The accused used to target women or cyclists talking over phone, the police said. (HT Photo)
The accused used to target women or cyclists talking over phone, the police said. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Amit of Bar Majra, Gulshan Kumar and Uttam Gupta of Phase-1, Harinder and his brother Bhupinder of Behlolpur, Balongi.

Assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Jayant Puri on Tuesday said: “The accused used to target women or cyclists talking over phone. They used to snatch their phones while riding the scooter and escape. The scooter has already been seized by the police.”

“Amit, Gulshan and Gupta used to snatch the phone and Harinder and Bhupinder used to sell them for 1,000 to labourers. The gang was active in Balongi and Phase-1,” the ASP added.

The police said it was found during investigation that two of the arrested accused had previously been booked in past cases.

“Amit was earlier booked in a criminal case and Bhupinder was booked in two drug cases in the past,” the ASP said, adding that all the accused were booked under Sections 304 (snatching) and 317(2) (dishonestly receives or retains any stolen property) of the BNS.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //