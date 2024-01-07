close_game
Corruption, crime, caste-based politics flourished under previous govt: Haryana CM

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 07, 2024 10:59 PM IST

Stating that corruption, crime, and caste-based politics that flourished earlier have been largely eradicated, the chief minister said ever since the BJP came to power in 2014, the state government has been strongly advocating ‘Haryana ek-Haryanvi ek’.

Accusing the previous governments in Haryana of promoting corruption, crime, and caste-based politics, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said the BJP government has been focusing on seven-star development of the state.

“The previous governments dragged people into caste politics and divided them on caste lines. However, we have been focusing on seven-star — shiksha, suraksha, swasthya, swabhiman, swavalamban, SEWA and sushasan — holistic development of Haryana,” said Khattar while interacting with the participants of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra through video-conferencing here.

“Keeping in mind social harmony, we have ensured that all schemes benefit the citizens in line with the vision of ‘antyodaya’,” Khattar said, emphasising that the first right to government schemes and facilities belong to the poor, regardless of their caste.

The chief minister said gone are the days when the actual beneficiaries had to run from pillar to post to get the benefits of the welfare schemes.

He said unlike previous governments, now people do not have to make rounds of government offices because of radical system changes brought in by both the Centre and state government.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government is continuously working to alleviate the troubles of common people and fulfil the needs of the last mile citizens. The ongoing ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ across the country is serving as a significant medium to reach those who, for some reason, have not yet connected with government schemes,” said Khattar, adding that the utmost responsibility of the government is to remove any difficulty faced by citizens in availing various facilities and schemes. Khattar said on November 30, 2023, the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Haryana was formally launched from Fatehpur Billoch village in Faridabad district. Since then, around 5,099 programmes have been conducted. The remaining 3,300 programmes will be completed by January 25, he said, adding that ‘Modi ki guarantee ki gadi’ is reaching every village, and a large number of people are benefiting from it.

