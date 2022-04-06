Councillors furore over dug up roads, missing street light points

With an eye on the municipal elections expected to be held next year, Congress councillors of Zone B and C areas of municipal corporation (MC) raised hue and cry over delayed development projects, missing LED street light point and stray dog menace during a meeting held with mayor Balkar Sandhu at Zone B office on Tuesday.

Senior deputy mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra, councillors Gurdeep Neetu, Raja Ghayal, Kuldeep Janda, Pal Singh Grewal, Harjinder Lalli among others participated in the meeting.

The councillors said the contractors have dug street in their respective areas for around three months, but are not starting reconstruction of roads citing delayed payment by MC, due to which, the public is facing a lot of harassment and road accidents are also taking place.

Malhotra said over a year has elapsed after an assurance was given to install 15,000 additional LED street points at the missing points in the city, but the contractor company has failed to install the same. Many areas of the city are left in the dark and the residents criticize the councillor over the same.

Responding to the complaints of the councillors, mayor Balkar Sandhu said 25 percent of the pending payments of all the contractors have already been cleared and more 25 percent will be released in a few days. “If any contractor fails to start the work on the ground that payment has not been received from the MC, then the civic body will blacklist the contractor. The matter regarding the missing LED street light points will also be taken up at the state level,” said Sandhu.

Councillors slam MC officials over stray dog menace

Accusing the veterinary officer, Dr Yasin of not responding to the calls and highlighting the stray dog menace in their respective areas, Congress councillors said they will be forced to stage a protest against the veterinary wing of MC.

Councillor Raja Ghayal said they will be forced to release stray dogs in the MC office as the officials have failed to respond to their complaints regarding stray dog menace. Even the teams deputed under the dog sterlisation project do not visit the area, he alleged.