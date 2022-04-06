Councillors furore over dug up roads, missing street light points
With an eye on the municipal elections expected to be held next year, Congress councillors of Zone B and C areas of municipal corporation (MC) raised hue and cry over delayed development projects, missing LED street light point and stray dog menace during a meeting held with mayor Balkar Sandhu at Zone B office on Tuesday.
Senior deputy mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra, councillors Gurdeep Neetu, Raja Ghayal, Kuldeep Janda, Pal Singh Grewal, Harjinder Lalli among others participated in the meeting.
The councillors said the contractors have dug street in their respective areas for around three months, but are not starting reconstruction of roads citing delayed payment by MC, due to which, the public is facing a lot of harassment and road accidents are also taking place.
Malhotra said over a year has elapsed after an assurance was given to install 15,000 additional LED street points at the missing points in the city, but the contractor company has failed to install the same. Many areas of the city are left in the dark and the residents criticize the councillor over the same.
Responding to the complaints of the councillors, mayor Balkar Sandhu said 25 percent of the pending payments of all the contractors have already been cleared and more 25 percent will be released in a few days. “If any contractor fails to start the work on the ground that payment has not been received from the MC, then the civic body will blacklist the contractor. The matter regarding the missing LED street light points will also be taken up at the state level,” said Sandhu.
Councillors slam MC officials over stray dog menace
Accusing the veterinary officer, Dr Yasin of not responding to the calls and highlighting the stray dog menace in their respective areas, Congress councillors said they will be forced to stage a protest against the veterinary wing of MC.
Councillor Raja Ghayal said they will be forced to release stray dogs in the MC office as the officials have failed to respond to their complaints regarding stray dog menace. Even the teams deputed under the dog sterlisation project do not visit the area, he alleged.
-
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
-
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
-
Eye witness in Congress councillor's murder found hanging; CBI to probe
An eye witness in Congress councillor Tapan Kandu's murder was found dead on Wednesday morning in West Bengal's Purulia district, police said. The body of a close associate of Kandu, Niranjan Baishnab, was found hanging from the ceiling in his house in Jhalda's Baishabpara, they said. Baishnab's body was found on a day the Congress called a 12-hour bandh in Jhalda over Kandu's killing, and TMC forming the civic board in the town.
-
Babul Supriyo faces ‘minority’ challenge in Kolkata by-poll
Kolkata: Babul Supriyo, who quit the Bharatiya Janata Party last year after being dropped from the Union council of ministers and joined West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, faces a tough contest in the April 12 by-poll to Kolkata's Ballygunge assembly seat. Mukherjee won the seat first as a Congress candidate in a 1971 by-poll and retained it a year later. Supriyo faces a tough challenge given the demographics of the constituency.
-
K'taka CM Bommai likely to meet Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Delhi
India], April 6 (ANI): Elevating the probability of discussing cabinet expansion of his eight-month-old government, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that he is likely to meet Bharatiya Janata Party top brass including JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi during his two-day visit. I am scheduled to meet Union Finance minister Nirmala Seetharaman and discuss issues related to GST.
