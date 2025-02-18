Couple among seven killed in 2 road mishaps in Tarn Taran

Seven persons, including a couple, were killed in two separate road mishaps in Tarn Taran district. Seven persons, including a couple, were killed in two separate road mishaps in Tarn Taran district. (Representational image)

Two bikes collided head-on near Gandiwind village falling under the Sarai Amanat Khan police station late Monday night. The impact of the collision was so strong that it resulted into the death of a couple and two other persons.

The deceased have been identified as Gaurav, 30, and his wife Mansi, both residents of Gandiwind village. The other deceased were identified as Rahuldeep Singh and Jashandeep Singh, both residents of Gahri village, Amritsar district.

In the second road accident that took place on Tuesday on the Patti-Tarn Taran road near Lahuka village, the official vehicle of the SDM, Patti, rammed into a bike resulting into the death of all three persons on the bike. The deceased were identified as Rajbir Kaur, Jashandeep Singh and Sangram Singh, all residents of Asal village of Tarn Taran district.