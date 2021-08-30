Couple goes missing after car plunges into Sutlej in Kinnaur

A couple was swept away in the strong currents of the Sutlej River after their car skidded off the road near Bhabanagar in Kinnaur district on Sunday.

The missing couple was identified as Padam Singh and his wife Yogita. Kinnaur superintendent of police (SP) Ashok Rattan said accident took near Lutuksa near Bhabanagar. “There is no trace of the car and it is suspected that it was swept away in the gushing water along with occupants.”

A couple of labourers had been in the car with the couple as well. However, they had alighted from the vehicle at some distance from the accident spot. A rescue team comprising police and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel are on the spot and a search operation is underway.

NH-5 to remain closed at Negulsari today

Meanwhile, National Highway-5 will remain closed for traffic on Monday from 9am to 6pm. Kinnaur deputy commissioner Abid Hussain Sadiq said in wake of the continuous rockfall at Negulsari and the danger it poses to human lives and property, the district administration has decided to remove the lose boulders uphill.

Twenty-eight people had died since a massive landslide hit an HRTC bus and other vehicles at Negulsari on August 11. Since then, there have been more landslides and shooting stone incidents on the 175m stretch of the NH-5 due to the loose strata uphill.