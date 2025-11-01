Court grants bail to Chandigarh Club member in ₹7-crore extortion case

A local court on Friday granted bail to Chandigarh Club executive member Vikas Bector, who was arrested by the Mullanpur police last month for allegedly trying to extort ₹7 crore from a Chandigarh-based lawyer. Police said Chandigarh Club executive member Vikas Bector was already facing five FIRs in different cases and had also been declared a proclaimed offender in a 2012 case. (HT)

Police said Bector was already facing five FIRs in different cases and had also been declared a proclaimed offender in a 2012 case.

Bector was arrested on October 25 after police found evidence of his involvement in an alleged extortion attempt reported by advocate Gaurav Dheer, a resident of Sector 10-A, Chandigarh.

Dheer had told police that on August 31, 2025, while he was at his father’s construction office in New Chandigarh, he received an extortion call from one Raman Aggarwal, a Panchkula-based businessman, who allegedly threatened him to withdraw a previous case filed against Bector in December 2024.

In his complaint, Dheer alleged that Aggarwal demanded ₹6-7 crore, claiming the money was to be paid to Bector. When Dheer questioned the demand, Aggarwal allegedly told him to “consider it extortion” and warned of dire consequences if he failed to comply. He also mentioned that another accused, Nitin Goel, would contact him to pursue the demand further.

Police had subsequently registered a case under Sections 308 (3) (extortion) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Mullanpur police station, and launched an investigation.