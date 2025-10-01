Court infra at Punjab’s Malerkotla: HC summons dept of justice secy for not implementing order

The Punjab and Haryana high court has summoned department of justice secretary Gurpreet Singh Khaira over non-implementation of a high court order, allotting some government accommodations occupied by civil administration officers to judicial officers of Malerkolta, passed on September 12. The Punjab and Haryana high court has summoned department of justice secretary Gurpreet Singh Khaira over non-implementation of a high court order (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The court was dealing with a review application filed by the state government of a September 12 order arguing that if order is complied with, the same would hamper the working of the administration.

While asking the secretary to appear through VC, the bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjeev Berry observed that the content of the review plea borders “contempt of court”. Hence asked him to appear through a virtual platform to explain, as to why contempt may not be drawn against him.

It was on September 12 that high court while dealing with a plea highlighting infrastructure shortcomings at judicial complex in Malerkolta, which became a revenue district in 2021, had ordered vacation of residential accommodations (guests houses) presently occupied by the deputy commissioner and senior superintendent of police and allot the same to district and sessions judge, for official residence/courtroom.

The court, while summoning the officer, said that the sole ground, which appears to be taken by Punjab, is that the building committee of high court, which dealt with infrastructure issue at Malerkotla, on September 2 had accepted the proposal of the state government that permanent houses would be built for the judges, including court rooms, within one year. However, this fact was taken into account while passing the September 12 order and directions were given to provide these guest houses to judicial officers as the same were required by them. “….the state of Punjab or its functionaries had no business to go behind the judicial order dated 12.09.2025 to find fault in the same,” the court said while summoning the officer on October 1.