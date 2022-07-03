Covid claims another life in Mohali
A 52-year-old woman succumbed to Covid-19 in Mohali on Saturday, becoming the virus’ sixth victim in the district in the past 19 days.
The patient, a resident of Sunny Enclave, Kharar, was also suffering from comorbidities and had received only one dose of the anti-Covid vaccine. This was also the second virus-related death in Mohali in the past two days.
In some respite, tricity recorded a dip in its daily infections, with 113 people testing positive, compared to 126 the day before.
Chandigarh’s cases dropped from 70 to 43 in the past 24 hours, but the infections rose from 28 to 36 in Mohali and from 28 to 34 in Panchkula.
After staying above 1,000 for the past five days, tricity’s active cases decreased to 993 on Saturday.
Among the infected patients, 491 are in Chandigarh, 312 in Mohali and 190 in Panchkula.
Chandigarh’s fresh cases on Saturday were reported from Sectors 7, 8, 9, 11, 13, 15, 16, 18, 19, 21, 23, 25, 27, 32, 33, 35, 36, 42, 44, 45, 46, 48, 50, 51, 55 and 38 (West), Burail, Dhanas, Khuda Lahora, Kishangarh and Ram Darbar.
Panipat man kills three within 8 hours; arrested
The accused, Ashu, a resident of Panipat’s Nara village, killed the victims, reportedly his friends, between 8pm and 4am and travelled around 60km from the first crime scene in Matlauda of Panipat to Titawi in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli. The victims are Sonu, 26, who was working with a private contractor in a cement factory, and his two friends -- Monu, 25, of Nara village and Rakesh, 27, of Bhalsi village.
Delhi: Tools to help schools assess mindset curriculum impact
The Delhi government introduced the Happiness curriculum in 2018, Entrepreneurship mindset curriculum in 2019 and the Deshbhakti curriculum last year with the aim of inculcating problem-solving approaches among students and making them more self-aware, self-confident and socially responsible.
Delhi LG inspects drainage at flooding hot spots
While the LG appreciated the work done at Indraprastha and Pul Prahladpur, he was displeased at the drainage system at Minto Bridge, flagging “technical flaws” in the drainage system and warned that engineers concerned “will be held responsible and strict action will be taken in the event of waterlogging at the site.”
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs return to Mumbai after 11 days, show of strength with BJP
BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said the MLAs were informed about the election process for upcoming election for Speaker’s post. “They were told that the election will be held through a voice vote or they may have to stand up to vote for their candidate if asked,” said Mungantiwar.
Dry day pushes Delhi’s temperature up; IMD forecasts light rain for today
The weather department classifies rainfall between ‘trace’ and 2.4 mm as ‘very light rainfall’, as ‘light rainfall’ when it is between 2.5 mm and 15.5 mm, as ‘moderate’ rainfall when it is between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm and as ‘heavy’ when it is over 64.5 mm in a single day.
