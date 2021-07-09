Covid under control, India should reopen Kartarpur corridor: PSGPC

The Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (PSGPC) on Thursday said since the Covid-19 situation is under control, the Indian government should reopen the Kartarpur corridor which is closed from their (Indian) side for more than a year.

The corridor, which opened in November 2019 in the wake of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, gives Indian pilgrims a visa-free access to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, the last resting place of the Sikhism founder.

Also, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Jagir Kaur on Wednesday had reiterated the demand for reopening of the corridor.

PSGPC president Satwant Singh in a communiqué to the SGPC said, “We fully support the SGPC’s demand and will reassure that all the arrangements will be made for Indian Sikh pilgrims in a befitting manner to facilitate them during their yatra to the Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur. The pandemic situation is totally under control in Pakistan and we are looking forward for an early decision from the Indian government on the corridor.”

“On this historic moment of reopening of the corridor, we would also like to extend an invitation to the SGPC president, her team and the Akal Takht jathedar to visit the Kartarpur gurdwara through the corridor,” he added.

In a press statement, SGPC chief Jagir Kaur said, “As most of the religious shrines and public places have been opened now, there should be no excuse to keep the corridor shut. We have already written several letters to the Indian government in this regard, but to no avail.”

The corridor was closed by both the countries in March 2020 nearly four months after its inauguration. Pakistan, however, decided to reopen it last year after the pandemic situation improved but closed it in the wake of the second infection wave.

Now again, the Pakistan government has announced to reopen the corridor.