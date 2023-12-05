CPCB finds Ashwini Khad in Shimla most polluted river in Himachal Pradesh, panel set up

Unregulated disposal of industrial effluents, untreated sewage and runoff from agricultural activities are polluting rivers and streams of Himachal Pradesh with Ashwini Khad that flows through Shimla being the worst hit, according to a recent Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) report. HT Image

The CPCB found elevated levels of biological oxygen demand (BOD) at 19 locations across nine rivers and streams and expressed concern about the deteriorating water quality. Besides Ashwini Khad in Shimla, the board found the Bald in Baddi, Giri in Sirmaur, Markanda in Sirmaur, Pabbar in Rohru, Ratta in Nalagarh, Shikari Khad in Rohru, Sarsa in Nalagarh, and Sukhna Khad in Parwanoo highly polluted, posing a risk to the aquatic ecosystems, wildlife and health of communities relying on these water sources.

The BOD in Bald was 40mg/litre, while it was 4.8mg/l in Giri, 4mg/l in Markanda, 4.6mg/l in Pabbar, 8mg/l in Ratta and Shikari Khad, 40mg/l in Sarsa and 72mg/l in Sukhna. The BOD of more than 2mg/l are considered polluted.

Ashwini Khad, which is in the category of the most polluted rivers of the country, gets effluents from the sewage treatment plant. In 2022, the BOD in Ashwini was 70mg/l, which increased to 80mg/l.

The CPCB suggested immediate pollution-control measures.

A team of the state pollution control board, environment department and district administrations has been formed to devise an action plan.

The state needs to revamp its water management policy, strictly enforce pollution control measures and encourage community participation, the report said.