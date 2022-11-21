Crop cultivation in spring months leading to depleting water table in Punjab: Experts

Cultivation of crops in the spring months is exacerbating decline of groundwater table in the state, experts from Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) have observed. They were taking part in a brainstorming session on “declining groundwater table in Punjab state and remedial measures” on Saturday.

As per the university’s recommendations, no crops should be sown in these months, especially in May and June, as they largely remain dry and crop irrigation leads to depletion of groundwater.

Dr PPS Pannu, additional director research, PAU, said sowing crops during spring months, especially maize (corn) in April, which require 20 to 25 irrigation cycles to mature, has sped up the depletion of subsoil water in the state.

“There is a growing demand for spring maize for cattle feed. The delay in sowing rice crop has created a window for cultivation between April and June. This window period was created to save water and it was recommended not to sow any crops during this time. But, many farmers, especially those cultivating land on contract, are growing maize crop to make the most of the window period,” said Dr Pannu.

JP Singh, head, department of soil and water engineering, spoke about recharging groundwater through run-off water along highways using injection wells as an effective measure to promote water saving and called for strict control over free electricity and promotion of policies like “Pani Bachao Paisa Kamao”.

Rakesh Rana, scientist from Central Groundwater Board, Chandigarh, highlighted overexploitation of groundwater in 117 blocks.

Chairperson of the session, SD Khepar , founder and head of the department of soil and water engineering, shared his views on topics like rainwater harvesting, canal water utilisation and water management using furrow and drip irrigation.