Cross-border narco smuggling: 4kg heroin, pistol seized, 3 held in Amritsar

The Amritsar police have busted a cross-border narco smuggling cartel with the arrest of three drug smugglers involved in heroin and illegal arms trafficking, and recovered 4.5 kg heroin and one .30-bore pistol from their possession, Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav said here on Thursday. In this regard, a case FIR no. 345 dated 12-12-2025 has been registered under sections 21-C and 29 of the NDPS Act and sections 25(6, 7, 8) of the Arms Act at police station Gate Hakima in Amritsar, said the officials.

Those arrested have been identified as Gurwinder Singh alias Gopi (23), a resident of village Shahwala in Ferozepur; Tilak alias Shibu (18), a native of Rajiv Gandhi Vihar, Jalandhar, and currently residing at Mustafabad in Amritsar; and Daljit Singh alias Lala (20), a native of Naushera Dhalla village, currently residing at Mustafabad village in Amritsar.

The DGP said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested accused were in contact with a foreign-based handler through social media platforms and, on his directions, they were transporting and supplying consignments of heroin and illegal arms across different locations. Further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages in this case, he said.

Amritsar commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that the accused Gurwinder Singh alias Gopi was apprehended with 1.5 kg heroin and one .30-bore pistol, and during interrogation, the accused disclosed the involvement of two more associates, leading to further recoveries.

On the basis of his disclosure, police nominated and arrested the remaining accused, Tilak alias Shibu and Daljit Singh alias Lala, and recovered an additional chunk of 3 kg heroin from their possession, he said.

The CP said that the investigation has revealed that the accused Gurwinder Singh alias Gopi, due to his residence located near the border area in Ferozepur, was actively involved in receiving drug consignments as well as other illegal consignments through drone drops in the Ferozepur region. It has also emerged that the accused Gurwinder Singh alias Gopi used to coordinate directly with a foreign-based smuggler to procure consignments, he added.

