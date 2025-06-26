Cyber criminals create fake profile of UT police DSP

Fraudsters created a fake profile of Chandigarh police DSP Lakshay Pandey and misused the social media account by demanding bribe, sending obscene messages to women and even made his fake identity card. Fraudsters created a fake profile of Chandigarh police DSP Lakshay Pandey and misused the social media account by demanding bribe, sending obscene messages to women and even made his fake identity card. (Representational image)

The Cyber crime cell of the Chandigarh police has registered a case acting on the complaint by the DSP and are investigating.

In his complaint, DSP Lakshay Pandey stated that his identity has been misused through multiple fake social media accounts that are impersonating him using his name, photographs, and even forged identity documents.

He added that it has come to his notice and has also been reported to him by several people that multiple fake accounts have been created in his name.

“These accounts are misusing my photograph, professional details, and some of them have even obtained a verified blue tick, possibly through improper means or payment-based verification systems. The individuals operating these accounts have been found engaging in serious fraudulent and defamatory activities, including soliciting money from the public under false pretence such as claiming illness of a family member (e.g., mother) or sending gifts from abroad (e.g., UK).

Besides, the fraudsters also used his account to send inappropriate and misleading messages, particularly to female users, using his identity, thereby causing embarrassment and harm to his professional reputation.

“Several students and individuals have been deceived into transferring money, thinking these accounts genuinely belonged to me. Shockingly, it has also come to light that some of these impersonators have created fake Aadhaar cards and forged police ID cards using my name and photograph to falsely legitimize their claims,” he stated.

The DSP added that these acts are not only illegal but are also severely affecting his professional integrity and personal image, and causing harm to unsuspecting members of the public.

The DSP also provided a list of fake accounts and suspected profiles indulging in these unlawful activities.