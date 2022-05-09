Cybercrime awareness campaign kicks off in Chandigarh tricity area
With an increasing number of cybercrimes being reported in the tricity Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Panchkula, chief information technology officer Sanjay Sharma initiated a campaign ‘cyber guardians’ to create public awareness about the issue.
Speaking on the occasion, Sharma said, “It is a public awareness initiative created to safeguard every individual for keeping their guards up when navigating the virtual World. Every day cybercrimes are reported with no effective mechanism in place to trace the fugitive.”
Further reaching out to volunteers to help spread awareness, he said, “If somebody is ready to volunteer his services in organising public awareness campaigns in schools, public places, offices and banks about the modus operandi adopted and counter mechanism for preventing such crimes we will be happy to add you to the group.”
“Help from local authorities, financial institutions and police will also be taken in spreading the cause. People can connect at Sanjay.spl@gmail.com,” HSVP’s chief information technology officer added.
Sketching workshop at architecture museum
The Chandigarh Sketchers’ Group, a group of sketching and colouring enthusiasts across the tricity, conducted a sketching workshop at the Chandigarh Architecture Museum on Sunday. The workshop was conducted by Le Corbusier Centre and Chandigarh Architecture Museum director Deepika Gandhi and architect Chetanya Mohindra, the founders of the sketchers’ group. Among those in attendance were artist and poet Suneet Madan and senior architect Vijay Uppal.
Thalassaemia awareness campaign launched
District health department on Sunday launched a weekly campaign to raise awareness on thalassaemia, the theme of which is ‘Be Aware, Share and Take Care’. Sharing information, civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur and district immunisation officer Dr Girish Dogra said the campaign was aimed at increasing awareness about thalassaemia in public.
Campaign on pesticides use kick off
Agro Chem Federation of India (ACFI) on Sunday launched a mass campaign to create awareness among farmers about the optimal use of pesticides for increasing the yield, quality and revenue. Under the campaign, five mobile vans were flagged off to educate, engage and empower farmers.
-
HP Police constable recruitment exam leak: Three more candidates held
Three more candidates were arrested in connection with the Himachal Pradesh Police constable recruitment examination paper leak on Saturday. With the arrest of Vishal and Pawan Kumar of Suliali village and Nitesh Kumar of Sathana village, the number of arrests in the case has reached seven. It is learnt that the candidates had paid ₹6 to ₹8 lakh to get the solved question paper.
-
Illegal sand mining goes unabated in Mohali, 11 cases in 3 weeks
Another illegal sand mining case was unearthed in Mohali district on Sunday – this time in Kurali – taking the number of such cases in the last three weeks to 11. The other 10 cases had come to fore from Dera Bassi, Kurali, Dhakoli, Majri block of Mullnapur, and Sohana (see box). Majri block in Mullanpur area has remained a hotbed of illegal mining in the district.
-
Khanna factory owner booked for theft of machinery worth ₹77L in Mohali
Three weeks after the owner of a Sector 82 warehouse was held hostage, police booked a Khanna resident, and 20 unknown persons, for intimidating The accused, Balwinder Singh Sodhi who owns a machine tools-factory on Badala road, Khanna and stealing machinery worth ₹77 lakh on Sunday. The accused, Balwinder Singh Sodhi who owns a machine tools-factory on Badala road, Khanna, also beat three warehouse employees before fleeing. The incident had taken place on April 18. The accused brandished a gun at the victim, Mohan Inder Singh of Phase 9 and threatened to kill him.
-
Raipur MC delegation’s two-day Chandigarh tour kicks off
A delegation of the Raipur municipal corporation, comprising mayor Aijaz Dhebar, chairperson Parmod Dubey and leader of opposition Chgan Chaube and 81 councillors and officers, Minal, on Sunday visited the city on a two-day study tour. On a tour to study solid waste management and best practices Chandigarh MC, the delegation was received by senior officers. Chandigarh mayor Sarbjit Kaur welcomed the delegation.
-
AAP’s Ambala unit protests against inflation
The district unit of the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday staged a protest at Sadar Bazar Chowk in Ambala Cantt against the rising prices of LPG cylinders and fuels in the country. Leading the protests, the party's organisation secretary Gagandeep Kapoor said the common man is facing the brunt of the ever-increasing rising prices.
