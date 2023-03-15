DA probe: Three floors of Ex-MLA Vaid’s building illegal: Punjab Vigilance

Ludhiana Ludhiana Vigilance officials raid Kuldeep Vaid Ex IAS officer and former Congress MLA restaurant Upper House located in Pakhowal area in Ludhiana. (( Photo by Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times))

A day after raiding a multi-storey complex that houses a high-end restaurant ‘Upper House’ belonging to former MLA and ex-IAS officer Kuldeep Vaid on Pakhowal road in Ludhiana, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has found that three floors of the building have been constructed in violation of bylaws.

The agency conducting a disproportionate assets probe against Vaid, has summoned him for March 20 where he will be questioned regarding his properties. On Tuesday, Vaid was booked under the Excise Act after liquor bottles more than the permissible limit were recovered from his Sarabha Nagar residence. The VB had conducted raids on his properties on Monday too.

“The complex has five floors, including the rooftop restaurant. As per our records, only two floors are approved by the municipal corporation. We are investigating this aspect and have also sought records from corporation in this regard,” said SP (vigilance) Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu.

Officials said during questioning, Vaid will be given a chance to explain his side of the story and how his assets and properties are disproportionate to his income.

Vaid, who was elected to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha from Gill assembly constituency in 2017, had served as the deputy commissioner of Moga and as additional chief administrator of the Greater Ludhiana Development Authority (GLADA). He had unsuccessfully contested the 2022 Punjab assembly polls from Gill constituency.