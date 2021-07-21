Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Daily flight from Chandigarh to Jaipur resumes
It will leave Jaipur at 5.25pm to reach Chandigarh at 7pm and depart at 7.20pm to arrive in Jaipur by 8.55pm. (REUTERS)
It will leave Jaipur at 5.25pm to reach Chandigarh at 7pm and depart at 7.20pm to arrive in Jaipur by 8.55pm. (REUTERS)
chandigarh news

Daily flight from Chandigarh to Jaipur resumes

With the dip in Covid-19 cases, IndiGo Airlines has resumed its daily flight to Jaipur from the Chandigarh International Airport
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
UPDATED ON JUL 21, 2021 11:48 PM IST

With the dip in Covid-19 cases, IndiGo Airlines has resumed its daily flight to Jaipur from the Chandigarh International Airport.

The flight was suspended during the pandemic’s second wave in March this year.

It will leave Jaipur at 5.25pm to reach Chandigarh at 7pm and depart at 7.20pm to arrive in Jaipur by 8.55pm.

“With lifting of Covid restrictions, the airport’s footfall has increased from 3,000 to 5,400 a day. Currently, 28 flights are operational and the number will increase further shortly,” said Ajay Bhardwaj, chief executive officer of the airport.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.