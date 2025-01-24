Dalai Lama’s new book offers insights into decades-long dealings with China

Tibetan spiritual leader the 14th Dalai Lama, who turns 90 this July, will be releasing a new book in March that offers insights into his decades-long dealings with China. The book, Voice for the Voiceless: Over Seven Decades of Struggle With China For My Land and My People, consists of the Dalai Lama’s personal, spiritual and historical reflections and will be released on March 11.

The book, Voice for the Voiceless: Over Seven Decades of Struggle With China For My Land and My People, consists of personal, spiritual and historical reflections and will be released on March 11.

Though the Dalai Lama has dozens of books, including autobiographies while in exile, to his credit, the new book recounts the more than seven-decade-long struggle with China, including negotiations, cultural preservation, and advocating for Tibetans under Chinese rule.

According to publisher HarperCollins, through the book, almost 75 years after China’s initial invasion of Tibet, the Dalai Lama reminds the world of Tibet’s unresolved struggle for freedom and the hardship his people continue to face in their homeland.

He offers his thoughts on the geopolitics of the region and shares how he was able to preserve his own humanity through the profound losses and challenges that threaten the survival of Tibetans.

Extraordinary life journey

This book captures the Dalai Lama’s extraordinary life journey, discovering what it means to lose your home to a repressive invader and to build a life in exile; dealing with the existential crisis of a nation, its people, and its culture and religion; and envisioning the path forward.

The book comes at a time when China is flexing its military and economic muscles and has been accused of erasing Tibetan culture, language and religion.

The Dalai Lama has had to contend with the People’s Republic of China for his entire life. He was 16 years old when Communist China invaded Tibet in 1950. On November 17, 1950, he assumed full political and spiritual leadership of Tibet.