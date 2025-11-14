Search
Fri, Nov 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

Damaged roofs in Haryana’s Yamunanagar to be repaired under ‘Har Ghar Chhat’ programme

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Published on: Nov 14, 2025 08:16 am IST

Brainchild of deputy commissioner Parth Gupta, the programme aims to provide safe housing facilities to poor families through CSR (corporate social responsibility).

Haryana agriculture and farmers welfare minister Shyam Singh Rana on Thursday officially launched the Yamunanagar administration’s ‘Har Ghar Chhat’ programme.

Consequently, an appeal was put forward to reputable companies in the district for support, he added. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Consequently, an appeal was put forward to reputable companies in the district for support, he added. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A brainchild of deputy commissioner Parth Gupta, the programme aims to provide safe housing facilities to poor families through CSR (corporate social responsibility).

Gupta said that the initiative is being implemented under a public private partnership (PPP) model and will provide relief to poor families from the mental stress they face during the monsoon season.

“With the support of the district administration and CSR, the roofing and repair work of the houses of 100 eligible families has been completed with financial assistance of approximately 40 lakh. We will be carrying out more repairs. The scheme was to be launched earlier, but was delayed due to the monsoon. However, during the period, we started the repair works and requested the minister to distribute certificates to the beneficiaries,” he said.

The 2013-batch IAS officer explained that the reason for the launch of the scheme was that poor people had been requesting him to build houses for themselves or repair their damaged roofs.

Consequently, an appeal was put forward to reputable companies in the district for support, he added.

“This has led to excellent work being carried out on this scheme in the district. With the support of reputable companies like ISGEC and Jamna Auto Industries, the dreams of the poor are being realised,” Gupta said.

Meanwhile, minister Rana suggested to the administration officials that they should work thoroughly on the houses of the eligible people, whose houses were damaged during the monsoon, because now there is a lot of time to carry out repair works.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Damaged roofs in Haryana’s Yamunanagar to be repaired under ‘Har Ghar Chhat’ programme
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Haryana's agriculture minister Shyam Singh Rana launched the ‘Har Ghar Chhat’ programme in Yamunanagar, aiming to provide safe housing for poor families through corporate social responsibility. The initiative, driven by deputy commissioner Parth Gupta, has already repaired 100 houses with ₹40 lakh in funding. The program addresses urgent housing needs exacerbated by monsoon damages.