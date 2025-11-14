Damaged roofs in Haryana’s Yamunanagar to be repaired under ‘Har Ghar Chhat’ programme

Haryana agriculture and farmers welfare minister Shyam Singh Rana on Thursday officially launched the Yamunanagar administration’s ‘Har Ghar Chhat’ programme. Consequently, an appeal was put forward to reputable companies in the district for support, he added. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A brainchild of deputy commissioner Parth Gupta, the programme aims to provide safe housing facilities to poor families through CSR (corporate social responsibility).

Gupta said that the initiative is being implemented under a public private partnership (PPP) model and will provide relief to poor families from the mental stress they face during the monsoon season.

“With the support of the district administration and CSR, the roofing and repair work of the houses of 100 eligible families has been completed with financial assistance of approximately ₹40 lakh. We will be carrying out more repairs. The scheme was to be launched earlier, but was delayed due to the monsoon. However, during the period, we started the repair works and requested the minister to distribute certificates to the beneficiaries,” he said.

The 2013-batch IAS officer explained that the reason for the launch of the scheme was that poor people had been requesting him to build houses for themselves or repair their damaged roofs.

“This has led to excellent work being carried out on this scheme in the district. With the support of reputable companies like ISGEC and Jamna Auto Industries, the dreams of the poor are being realised,” Gupta said.

Meanwhile, minister Rana suggested to the administration officials that they should work thoroughly on the houses of the eligible people, whose houses were damaged during the monsoon, because now there is a lot of time to carry out repair works.