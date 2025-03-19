Day 2: Bikram Majithia grilled for 7 hours over ‘suspicious financial transactions’ in 2021 drug case

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia was grilled for close to seven hours for the second consecutive day by the special investigation team (SIT) in a 2021 drug case with a focus on “suspicious financial transactions” in firms linked to the former minister and his family. Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia speaks with the media in Patiala on Tuesday. (PTI)

DIG (Ropar Range) HS Bhullar, who is heading the SIT, while addressing the press conference here said that the probe team will now take the next step in the case following the orders of the Supreme Court.

“The case is pending before the apex court. Majithia was quizzed regarding the financial transactions of the firms attached to him,” he said.

The SAD leader was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on December 20, 2021, during the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government. The action was taken based on a 2018 report of the anti-drug Special Task Force. The FIR was registered by the state Crime Branch at its Mohali police station.

Majithia appeared before the SIT following the Supreme Court order on March 4, 2025.

Majithia said that the SIT should now submit a challan or file a closure report instead of prolonging the case.

“It’s a clear case of political vendetta. It has been four years since the FIR was registered and three years since the SIT was formed but no challan has been submitted. I don’t want this case to linger on,” he said.