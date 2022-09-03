Day after Nihang’s murder, Doraha police arrest two accused
A day after the murder of a Nihang, the Doraha police arrested two accused on Friday. The accused are also Nihangs and they were living with the victim in a makeshift camp in Doraha.
According to the police, the victim, Gurmail Singh, 50, of Agol village of Patiala, had asked the accused to leave. The accused, who were under the influence of drugs, stabbed him to death with a sharp-edged weapon.
The accused have been identified as Amandeep Singh, alias Gora of Ganga Nagar of Rajasthan, and Kuldeep Singh of Fatehpur village in Khanna. The police arrested the accused near the national highway.
Sub-inspector Lakhbir Singh, SHO, police station Doraha, said an FIR has been lodged following the complaint of Balwinder Singh of Rajgarh village, who is also a Nihang.
Balwinder Singh stated that he made a makeshift camp near the canal in Doraha. Gurmail Singh used to sleep in the camp for the past 10 years. He added that on August 31 the accused had come to the camp and they had consumed cannabis. When Gurmail Singh asked them to leave, the accused were reluctant to go.
He added that on September 1 when a local, Harjinder Singh, went to the camp to serve tea, he was shocked to see Gurmail lying in a pool of blood.
The SHO added that soon after receiving the information, the police lodged a murder case against the accused. On Friday, the police arrested the accused near a dhaba on the national highway.
During questioning, the accused stated that Gurmail was forcing them to leave, while they wanted to live in the dera for a day or two. In a fit of rage, they stabbed him with a sharp-edged weapon and fled the spot.
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
Congress reduced to bhai-behan party, says BJP chief JP Nadda
Bhartiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Friday tore into the opposition Congress, saying it was no more a national or regional party but had been reduced to a bhai-behan (brother-sister) party. “I always say ujale ka anand lena hai to andhere ko yad rakho,” he said, adding one should not forget the previous rules if one wants to celebrate the development in the present regime.
Global Village Idiot: Upwardly mobile movement of youth aspirations
My work gives me opportunity to interact with a lot of teens and young adults from different economic and social backgrounds in Pune. Both are from economically challenged backgrounds (annual family income of less than Rs 2 lakh for a family of five) but their parents are supportive of their education dreams since they want them to move out of the rural and menial labour heritage to urban, white collar job security.
Weightlifter stabs two athletes for laughing at him
A weightlifter allegedly stabbed two discus throwers, including a national level player, after they laughed at Yashvardhan, the accused on Thursday during practice in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Regional sports director Yogendrapal Singh said the incident happened outside a stadium and that police caught Yashvardhan while he was trying to escape. He said the stadium has the same hall for gymnastics and weightlifting. Singh said Yashvardhan has been blacklisted and banned from entering the stadium.
AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi LG for giving unlawful contract to daughter
The Aam Aadmi Party has demanded prime minister Narendra Modi 'immediately' sack Delhi lieutenant-governor VK Saxena over claims he misused his position by awarding the contract for interior design work for a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter; this was while he was chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission. AAP MP Sanjay Singh demanded PM Modi immediately sack Saxena and added that the AAP is likely to approach the courts over the matter.
