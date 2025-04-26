DC offices in Chamba, Hamirpur vacated after bomb threat

The deputy commissioner’s (DC) offices in Chamba and Hamirpur were evacuated on Friday after emails regarding bombs in both the offices were received. Chamba superintendent of police Abhishek Yadav said that a threatening email, received by the DC office on Friday, claimed that a bomb has been planted at the premises and which will be detonated. (HT representative)

Both the premises were immediately evacuated and searches were conducted by the police. After receiving the information, there was panic among the employees. Notably, this comes after similar threat emails were received at the Mandi DC office and chief secretary’s office in secretariat complex at Shimla last week.

Chamba superintendent of police Abhishek Yadav said that a threatening email, received by the DC office on Friday, claimed that a bomb has been planted at the premises and which will be detonated. “After receiving the information, we immediately took action and the DC office was vacated following which a proper search was conducted. However, nothing suspicious was found. After clearance, the staff was allowed to resume their work,” he said.

Similarly, mini secretariat was also evacuated immediately and an alert was sounded after the email was received. Following the alert, the police’s Quick Response Team (QRT) and a rescue unit were immediately deployed. A thorough search operation was conducted across the entire area using sniffer dogs and modern equipment.

Hamirpur, deputy commissioner Amarjeet Singh said that as soon as the suspicious email was received, the police were immediately informed. “The evacuation was carried out in accordance with the standard emergency protocol, and normal operations in all branches resumed only after the police had completed their investigation.”