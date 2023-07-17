Chandigarh: Forced to take solitary route for 40 years, Sector 3 residents demand more connectivity

A severed road connection has restricted Sector 3 residents to a solitary entry and exit route for their homes for over four decades. A shorter alternative route to enter the sector, which also houses the Haryana CM residence, was closed in the late 1980s citing security concerns. (Keshav Singh/HT)

However, the chorus for a shorter alternative route, which has been closed due to security concerns, to be opened again has grown of late. The same also comes in the backdrop of the potential difficulties being posed by extreme weather conditions.

As outlined in the master plan, Chandigarh’s smallest sector, which is also home to the Haryana chief minister, in the city has three entry and exit points. However, during the terrorism-hit tumultuous late 80s, two access points were shut down in the interest of security. The sector also houses other state ministers and has 32 private residences in total.

Speaking of the residents’ ordeal, Yudhvir Sangha, an advocate who lives in the sector, says, “For 40 years, we have been confined to a single entry/exit point because of the blockade in the form of the gate set up on the road. We implore the relevant authorities to provide us with at least one alternative route.”

Rashpal Kaur, another resident, echoes the sentiment, saying, “The gate was set up in the 80s, but now that the situation is normal, there is no valid reason to keep both roads closed. We call upon the UT administration to take action.”

A senior police officer requesting anonymity said the roads were blocked due to security reasons. “Now, since the residents are demanding for the road to be opened, we will take up the issue in the next review meeting of joint secretaries of both Punjab and Haryana,” the officer said.

Sector 3 holds the distinction of being a VIP sector, having housed prominent figures, including former Punjab chief minister Partap Singh Kairon. The sector is also home to the Haryana and Punjab state guest houses, which are separated from the residential area by the sprawling Bougainvillea garden that includes the Chandigarh War Memorial.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON