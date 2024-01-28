Deepender says ready to fight LS polls from Rohtak

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda on Friday asserted that he is ready to fight the upcoming Lok Sabha election from the Rohtak Parliamentary seat. Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda. (HT Photo)

Interacting with reporters in Meham on Republic Day where he launched the ‘Ghar-ghar Congress, Har Ghar Congress’ campaign, Deepender said that he is all set to fight the Lok Sabha poll from Rohtak.

In the 2019 Lok sabha elections, Deepender lost to BJP’s Arvind Sharma by a margin of 7,503 votes.

Deepender was elected to the Lower House in 2004-05 when his father Bhupinder Singh Hooda resigned as Rohtak MP after being elected as Haryana CM. Deepender was re-elected in 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections.