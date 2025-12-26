Delay in UGC benefits: College teachers in Chandigarh threaten to intensify stir

The Chandigarh Aided College Teachers’ Association (CACTA) on Thursday announced an escalation of its agitation from the next academic session over the continued delay in implementing mandatory University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations and long pending service benefits for teachers working in privately managed government aided colleges. CACTA said the next phase of the protest would include mass demonstrations, a march to the Governor House and sustained protests at Matka Chowk and outside the Chandigarh Secretariat. (HT Photo for representation)

The association alleged that despite a clear announcement by Union home minister Amit Shah on April 1, 2022 – reaffirming that Chandigarh, being a Union Territory, would follow central government policies – the Chandigarh Administration has created ambiguity and stalled the implementation of UGC norms.

CACTA president Minakshi Rathore said there was “absolutely no scope for confusion” after the Union home minister’s statement, yet teachers continue to be denied benefits guaranteed under UGC Regulations, 2018, further adding that the delay has been deliberate rather than procedural.

The association reiterated its long pending demands, including Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) promotions with effect from July 18, 2018, DA enhancement from January 2025, 20% house rent allowance, one year probation with full salary, enhancement of superannuation age and full implementation of UGC Regulations, 2018.

Highlighting the wider impact, CACTA said aided colleges in Chandigarh cater to over 30,000 students and have contributed significantly to the city’s academic reputation, producing administrators, jurists, sportspersons and professionals of national standing. While teachers have so far refrained from boycotting examinations to safeguard students’ academic interests, the association warned that continued neglect would leave them with no alternative but to intensify the agitation.

CACTA said the next phase of the protest would include mass demonstrations, a march to the Governor House and sustained protests at Matka Chowk and outside the Chandigarh Secretariat, adding that the agitation would continue until UGC benefits are fully implemented.