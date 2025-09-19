Delhi woman, kin booked for ‘faking’ will to grab property

The division number 8 police have booked a Delhi-based woman, her brother and two aides for allegedly forging a will of a dead relative of former parliamentary secretary and advocate Harish Rai Dhanda. According to Dhanda, the accused also withdrew cash from the bank account of his sister-in-law (cousin’s wife) after her death and stole valuables from her house. Cops said they would verify the signatures on the will. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Kamini Sharma of New Delhi, her brother Rajiv Sharma, aides Sanjay Kumar of Rajpura of Patiala and Satwinder Singh of Shambhu in Patiala. The FIR has been registered following an investigation. Dhanda said Kamini Sharma is sister of his sister-in-law Kumkum Rai. As Kumkum Rai had solemnised a love marriage with his cousin Prashant Rai against the will of her family, they had snapped all their ties with the former.

Dhanda alleged that Kumkum Rai died on December 17, 2024 following an illness. Before her death, Kumkum Rai met her sister Kamini Sharma following which they started meeting. Kamini Sharma had visited Kumkum Rai in Ludhiana. Further he alleged that after the death of Kumkum Rai, the accused prepared a fake will in an attempt to grab her property. He also found that the will was prepared a day before her death.

Cops said they would verify the signatures on the will. ASI Raj Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 318 (4) and 61 (2) of the BNS was registered against the accused.