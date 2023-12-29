close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dense fog keeps trains behind schedule at Ludhiana railway station

Dense fog keeps trains behind schedule at Ludhiana railway station

ByRakshit Sharma, Ludhiana
Dec 30, 2023 06:02 AM IST

The situation at Ludhiana railway station became so intense that some passengers could not even board their train because of overcrowding.

Around 29 trains were either late or running behind schedule at the Ludhiana railway station due to dense fog, leaving the passengers desperate and willing to hop on any available train.

Dense fog keeps trains behind schedule at Ludhiana railway station (HT Photo)
Dense fog keeps trains behind schedule at Ludhiana railway station (HT Photo)

Most of the trains at the station were running 8-10 hours late, with Humsafar Express clocking a delay of over 18 hours.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The situation at Ludhiana station became so intense that some passengers could not even board their train because of overcrowding. As most trains were delayed, passengers tried getting on whatever train was available.

“I was waiting at the platform since morning with my parents. But when the train arrived, it was so crowded that we couldn’t board with our luggage. It was all packed before we even got close to the door,” said Ranjeet Singh, who was going to Khagaria in Bihar.

Anil Kumar and his family, who were also travelling to Bihar, reached the station early, but they too could not find any place on the crowded Karambhoomi Express.

As per officials at the Ludhiana railway station, 29 trains were delayed.The Durg-Udhampur Express was 18 hours late, Sachkhand Express was around 16 hours late, Andaman Express, Chhattisgarh Express and Jhelum Express were around 11 hours late, Rajdhani was around 10 hours late, Malwa Express was around 8 hours late, Jallianwala Bagh Express was over 7 hours late, and Shane Punjab was around 6-and-a-half hours late,

Amrapali Express, Dadar Express, Shatabdi, Dehradun Express, Howrah Express, Begumpura Express, Sealdah Express, Vande Bharat, Amarnath Express and Tirunelveli express were also running around 2-5 hours behind schedule. , they said.

However, PRO of the Northern Railways said that 14 trains were delayed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out