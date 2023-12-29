Around 29 trains were either late or running behind schedule at the Ludhiana railway station due to dense fog, leaving the passengers desperate and willing to hop on any available train. Dense fog keeps trains behind schedule at Ludhiana railway station (HT Photo)

Most of the trains at the station were running 8-10 hours late, with Humsafar Express clocking a delay of over 18 hours.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The situation at Ludhiana station became so intense that some passengers could not even board their train because of overcrowding. As most trains were delayed, passengers tried getting on whatever train was available.

“I was waiting at the platform since morning with my parents. But when the train arrived, it was so crowded that we couldn’t board with our luggage. It was all packed before we even got close to the door,” said Ranjeet Singh, who was going to Khagaria in Bihar.

Anil Kumar and his family, who were also travelling to Bihar, reached the station early, but they too could not find any place on the crowded Karambhoomi Express.

As per officials at the Ludhiana railway station, 29 trains were delayed.The Durg-Udhampur Express was 18 hours late, Sachkhand Express was around 16 hours late, Andaman Express, Chhattisgarh Express and Jhelum Express were around 11 hours late, Rajdhani was around 10 hours late, Malwa Express was around 8 hours late, Jallianwala Bagh Express was over 7 hours late, and Shane Punjab was around 6-and-a-half hours late,

Amrapali Express, Dadar Express, Shatabdi, Dehradun Express, Howrah Express, Begumpura Express, Sealdah Express, Vande Bharat, Amarnath Express and Tirunelveli express were also running around 2-5 hours behind schedule. , they said.

However, PRO of the Northern Railways said that 14 trains were delayed.