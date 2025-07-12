Depression, heartbreak account for 75% of suicides in Chandigarh

Depression and love affairs gone wrong accounted for 75% to 80% of all suicides in Chandigarh over the last five years, data from the police has revealed. In March this year, a Class-11 student of a government school in Chandigarh reportedly died by suicide at his house. (HT photo for representation)

While there has been a decline in the number of suicide cases in Chandigarh since 2024 – the number was significantly high during Covid and post-Covid years – more men than women took the extreme step. As per the data a whopping 545 suicides have been reported since January 2021 till June 30 this year. Out of these, 150 suicides were reported in 2023 alone. In 2022, the number of suicides stood at 131 while in 2021, it was 120.

A total of 274 victims (50%) were in the 18 to 30 group (see box).

Every year, the number of suicides by men is double or sometimes even three times the number of women who took their life. In the last five years, 381 men ended their lives as compared to 164 women.

In 2021, as many as 84 men took their lives as compared to 36 women from different age groups. In 2022, 91 men and 40 women took the extreme step while in 2023, 113 men and 37 women ended their lives. The following year in 2024, the number showed a dip with 64 men and 32 women taking the extreme step.

According to psychologists, family problems, marriage-related issues, such as cancellation/non-settlement of marriage, extra marital affairs, love affairs gone awry, are the main reasons for depression in youth. Increased use of social media leading to anxiety is also emerging as one of the reasons for youngsters falling into extreme depression, they say.

In March this year, a Class-11 student of a government school in Chandigarh reportedly died by suicide at his house. The police recovered a suicide note addressed to his mother, in which the boy shared his disturbed mental health due to a social media controversy that had erupted in his school a few months ago.

Amongst other reasons falling under the miscellaneous category, accounting for 25% of the suicides, financial problems, unemployment and mental health issues are the reasons for a significant number of suicides.

Chandigarh senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur said the police conducts a proper investigation to see that the suicide cases don’t involve any foul play or abetment.