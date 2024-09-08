Despite normal rain in August, Himachal under 21% monsoon deficit

rainfall figures for Himachal returning to normal in August with increased activity, the monsoon numbers still remain 21% below normal till Sunday. Vehicles crossing water logged bridge after heavy rain in Mandi. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

After recording deficits in both June and July, the state has received normal precipitation of 243.6 mm in August. However, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) figures, the state has recorded a precipitation of 522.2 mm during the monsoon season so far, 21% less than the normal 657.9 mm.

The monsoon season begins from June 1 till the end of September. Himachal received 29% less rainfall with 180.55 mm actual rainfall against the 255.9 mm normal rainfall in July. In June around 50% rainfall deficit was reported in the state.

The IMD data shows that Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts have logged the highest rainfall deficit of 73% and 35% respectively during the monsoon season so far. Chamba has logged 32% less rainfall during this monsoon season while Hamirpur logged 28% rainfall deficit so far.

However, Shimla district has received rainfall of 627.6mm against the normal precipitation of 556.7mm rainfall which is 13% higher than normal.

According to the IMD report, the state received normal precipitation (-5%) with 243.6 mm actual rainfall against 256.8 mm normal rainfall in August.

Kangra received the highest rainfall amount of 654.8 mm while district Shimla has received the highest rainfall of 53% against normal rainfall in August.

“Districts Shimla, Sirmaur and Bilaspur received excess rainfall whereas Districts Mandi, Kangra, Solan, Chamba and Una received normal rainfall; Districts Hamirpur, Kullu and Kinnaur received deficient rainfall and District Lahaul-Spiti received large deficient rainfall,” IMD report said.

In 2023 and 2022, the state logged 247.6 mm rainfall in the months of August after it received 146.1mm precipitation in August 2021.

Monthly rainfall during September is likely to be normal to above normal, according to an IMD bulletin.

“The long period average rainfall over the state during September is about 120.6 mm. During September 2024, above-normal minimum temperatures are likely to occur over most parts of the State except some isolated pockets where normal minimum temperatures are likely,” IMD officials said.